‘Halo Infinite’ sets Forge release date but scraps split-screen co-op

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has set a November release date for the shooter’s level-editor Forge Mode, however it’s also been confirmed that plans to implement split-screen co-op have been abandoned.

While Forge Mode was originally planned to launch in September, the latest roadmap for Halo Infinite states it will now be released as a beta on November 8.

The Forge Mode beta will be introduced as part of a Winter Update for Halo Infinite, which will also include networked co-op and a mission replay system for the game’s campaign. However, the long-awaited campaign co-op will no longer include split-screen functionality, something that was originally promised by 343 Industries.

“In order to improve and accelerate ongoing live service development, and to better address player feedback and quality of life updates, we have reallocated studio resources and are no longer working on local campaign split-screen co-op,” shared the developer.

Elsewhere in Halo Infinite‘s Winter Update, players can expect a 30-tier battle pass, two new multiplayer maps – titled Detachment and Argyle – and Covert One Flag, a new game mode.

Looking ahead, the Halo Infinite roadmap also outlines what will be included in the Echoes Within update, which is dated for March 7 to June 27. This will deliver new maps for the Arena and Big Team Battle game modes, and a new addition to the equipment and weapon arsenals: the vision-obscuring Shroud Screen, and the M392 Bandit.

Echoes Within will also add a custom game browser, in-game reporting, another Fracture event, and a new narrative event.

However, it’s worth noting that this roadmap is “subject to change” – meaning there’s a chance some of the listed features don’t make it on the date that’s been provided.

In other gaming news, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard could face a more in-depth investigation in the UK, due to concerns it could “harm rivals.”