‘Halo Infinite’ tech preview gets extended so you can play PvP

343 Industries has decided to extend the Halo Infinite technical preview, giving players the opportunity to play the new PvP mode.

Halo Infinite‘s technical preview beta was released earlier this week and was set to run until yesterday (August 1), however, 343 has instead given players another day to play in order to try out PvP multiplayer, Arena Slayer.

Arena Slayer is a new team-based 4v4 PvP mode, but players can still play bot-only matches. Community director Brian Jarrad said on Twitter: “Get your PVP fix, quick! Our test will only be running until approximately 9 PM PT.”

Jarrad also noted that while PvP is available to try out, players may run into some known issues such as bugs.

The beta will now run until August 2 at 9 PM PT / August 3 at 12 midnight ET and August 3 at 5 AM BST.

Face off against fellow Halo Insiders right now for a limited time – Arena Slayer has been enabled in the #HaloInfinite tech preview! Reminder: Matches in this playlist may start without a full roster, but players will be added in as soon as possible to ensure a 4v4 experience. pic.twitter.com/T4se1AfRpW — Halo (@Halo) August 2, 2021

The tech preview was previously limited to just Slayer deathmatch against bots, but now players will be able to try out the first real-time multiplayer for the upcoming title.

Halo Infinite is set to launch during the holiday, 2021 and has yet to receive a dedicated release date following its many delays. Although it seems that Xbox Mexico may have leaked the official release date.

It was recently reported that several key Infinite campaign details were leaked online from the technical preview, campaign files that were “unintentionally” included, 343 Industries said. Even more, dataminers have found new files that suggest the FPS could have a Battle Royale mode.

