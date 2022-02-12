‘Halo Infinite’ update focuses on improving online play

Halo Infinite is continuing to be refined with 343 Industries sharing more on its latest game updates.

In 343 Industries’ February Fix blog post, community writer, Alex Wakeford, shared the company’s plans. It highlights issues surrounding “desync and the overall online experience” as being “topics of concern of late”. Various tweaks and updates plan on correcting the problem.

Sandbox team lead engineer Richard Watson also explains that the devs are increasing the “priority of low pings” to the game’s servers.

Advertisement

The blog post explains that “this step should help you match with local players”. That will lead to a “better connection”.

Elsewhere, 343 Industries has also taken additional steps to “ensure you can have quality matches with players from your respective regions, more often”. The update rolled out earlier this week and the results so far are “promising”.

The update also prevents “geo-filtering” online matches which should lead to better gameplay stability. Such tactics refer to manipulating system files or router settings to force the matchmaking system to give players matches hosted nearby. 343 Industries has a full dedicated post on the matter. Simply put, it causes issues for everyone else.

The post also adds that Fracture: Terai will return to Halo Infinite soon. Also, in celebration of Black History Month in the US, logging into the game throughout February will unlock the Pan Africa nameplate and emblem.

Halo Infinite continues to be regularly updated since its multiplayer launched late last year. Most recently, the Big Team Battle (BTB) game modes were fixed after suffering numerous issues.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Lost Ark has helped Twitch streamer Asmongold beat his Twitch viewer record substantially.

Also, Resident Evil 4 Remake rumours are gaining even more momentum.