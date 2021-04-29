‘Halo Infinite’ will support cross-play and cross-progresson on PC and Xbox

Microsoft has announced that Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year.

Speaking in a new Xbox Wire, Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios, shared the news and confirmed that both PC and Xbox players will be able to play Halo Infinite together.

“We’ve talked often about our “player-first” approach to gaming over the last few years,” he said.

“In the past, that may have meant different things to different people, especially for those who identified strongly with being a console gamer, a PC gamer, or a mobile gamer.”

He continued: “A big part of our role as a platform holder and game publisher is to connect players with games no matter where they play.”

Over the past 18 months, Microsoft has launched multiple games on PC, including Age of Empires II, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Minecraft Dungeons. The Xbox Game Studios head confirmed that the company will continue to deliver more PC content, whether the games are from established franchises or not.

“We know many of you play across more than just your PC, including on Xbox and mobile. That’s why we’re excited to announce Halo Infinite will support multiplayer cross-play and cross-progression when it releases later this year,” Booty said.

Subsequently, players who own Halo Infinite on PC will be able to play with friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Further, it also allows multiplayer customization and progress will follow players across all platforms.

Booty also shared that Halo‘s PC version will support ultrawide and super ultrawide screens, triple keybinds, as well as a variety of advanced graphics options and more.

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries recently promised that the game will receive monthly updates after it launches.