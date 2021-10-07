‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ gets medieval skins next week

343 Industries is releasing the eighth season of content for Halo: The Master Chief Collection which comes with skins inspired by humanities past conflicts.

With Halo Infinite drawing closer to release, 343 Industries is releasing their eighth season for Halo: The Master Chief Collection and with it comes a new set of cosmetics, a new map, and a new type of horde mode.

A trailer was released yesterday, which showed a pelican dropship in some ancient ruins and a quick look at the previously teased skins. The armour sets draw from ancient warfare with Roman, Viking, and knight soldiers as clear inspiration.

The update will also come with a new map. Icebox is a map adapted from the Halo: Online spinoff and brings an ice metropolis to the Halo battlefields. The map was originally a remake of Halo 2’s Turf. However, a lot of work was done to ensure that the map played well as part of The Master Chief Collection. More details are available on Halo: Waypoint.

Finally, in the update, a new type of Firefight will be coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Firefight’s new mode takes the ODST established formula but adds in the inclusion of the Flood. The Flood is Halo’s zombie-like parasite.

The Halo: Waypoint post notes that players managed to mod the Flood into Firefight back when ODST was on the Xbox 360, and it seemed like a natural fit for a wave-based mode.

“ODST Firefight has always been about squaring off against impossible odds, and in Halo, the Flood are really the epitome of that. They force you to rethink strategies and playstyles you may have employed in Firefight in the past and let you experience these maps and this sandbox in a fresh way. I think it’s a really cool mix of old and new.”

The eighth season of Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be available on October 13.

