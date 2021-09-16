‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ seasonal updates set to change once ‘Halo Infinite’ launches

Seasonal updates for Halo: The Master Chief Collection are set to change once Halo Infinite launches later this year.

In a new development update via the Halo Waypoint website, publishing team lead producer Michael Fahrny shared new information regarding the future of Halo: The Master Chief Collection as well as the upcoming Season 8 (thanks, PCGamer).

“As we look ahead to later this year and beyond, we expect some changes to occur around how and when we deliver future updates to MCC,” Fahrny said. “While the MCC and Halo Infinite teams are generally separate entities, we do have overlap when it comes to shared areas like services, support, community, and more.”

The lead producer went on to explain that it’s important to the team that The Master Chief Collection‘s Season 8 is positioned “for success” so it doesn’t conflict with the 343’s focus of Halo Infinite‘s launch. For this reason, Fahrny confirmed that Season 8, which will release in the Fall, will be the last official Master Chief Collection update of this year.

“Starting next year, we’re targeting pivoting away from our current seasonal model and cadence to instead focus on smaller MCC updates that can land when they’re ready based on development status and studio roadmap alignment,” Fahrny continued.

“These updates will continue to be free and will include the unreleased features and content from this year – as well as a continued effort to improve stability and tackle legacy fixes where possible. We still have a lot of goodness to deliver in 2022.”

The producer acknowledged that this will likely bring up lots of questions from fans, but confirms that the team is working through “more detailed plans” for the future of The Master Chief Collection and are focusing on finalizing Season 8.

