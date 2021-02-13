‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ to receive new custom game browser

343 Industries has announced that a new custom game browser will be introduced to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The studio announced the news via a Halo Waypoint update on February 11. The blogpost covered the game’s next flight, which is scheduled to begin “as early as next Thursday, February 18”.

Next week’s update will introduce a new custom game browser as “a new way and place to play MCC”, which was first teased earlier this week. Further details surrounding the browser have yet to be announced.

The update will also implement a new map for Halo 3. The map will be taken from Halo Online, and will be the game’s first new map in over a decade. Other additions being implemented include Season 6 content, FOV slider support for all Xbox One consoles, and FOV sliders no long being locked when Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are set to 120Hz.

In other Halo news, 343 Industries has committed to releasing monthly updates on the development progress of Halo Infinite. The studio announced the news in late January following criticism from longtime fans, who voiced their frustrations with the company’s lack of transparency after the game was delayed last year.

In a recent interview, Xbox head Phil Spencer shared his beliefs that Halo as a franchise will be “around for a long time”. “When I look at how well Master Chief Collection has done as it’s gone to PC and as 343 [Industries] continues to evolve it, even now for Xbox Series X and Series S, there’s a high level of interest,” he said.