Hatoful Boyfriend to be pulled from iOS, Android and PS Store in June

Bird-themed dating simulator Hatoful Boyfriend is being removed from three platforms according to its developer.

The game will be removed from iOS, Android and the PS Store according to illustrator and game designer Hato Moa, who posted the news on Twitter.

‼️Hatoful&HoliStar will not be available for new customers on iOS, Android, and PS store at the end of May. Anyone who currently owns the game will continue to still own it. Steam version will stay on sale as normal. — Moa (@moa810) May 22, 2021

“Anyone who currently owns the game will continue to still own it” they said. The Steam version will stay on sale, as the game is being removed due to the publishing agreement between developer and publisher ending. According to a post on their website, the game will be available to purchase until the end of May.

Hatoful Boyfriend recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, as the game was originally released as a flash game for April Fools day 2011, based on Moa’s before getting a full English translation in February 2012.

The game is a visual novel that sees players attending the bird-only school, St. PigeoNation’s Institute. There are eight main characters that can be romanced, and the game can be swapped between styles which present the characters as birds, or anthropomorphised anime characters.

The popularity of the Hatoful Boyfriend’s earlier fan-translated versions caused the game to be picked up by developer Mediatonic, and a HD remake of the game was published by Devolver Digital in 2014.

In other news about Indie Titles, Silksong, Team Cherry‘s long awaited Hollow Knight sequel will not be appearing at E3 this year. Matthew Griffin, a member of Team Cherry’s marketing team confirmed the news in a Discord post:

“Hey guys! I just wanted to pop in to let you know that Team Cherry does not have any announcements/blogs scheduled for E3 this year,” Griffin said.

The game was first announced in February 2019, and is yet to receive a release date. A reveal trailer showcased new gameplay and teased a slew of new material such as new heroes, new boss battles, and over 150 new enemy types.