Haven Studios is making a “persistent and evolving online” game for Sony

Haven Entertainment Studios, the developer founded by Assassin’s Creed co-creator Jade Raymond, is working on a “persistent and evolving online” title for PlayStation and PC platforms.

Speaking to Le Devoir (via Eurogamer), Raymond explained that Sony approached Haven Entertainment Studios to ask it to pitch three large-scale projects to the company.

After the studio did so, Raymond said that “[Sony] finally asked us to do two, or even three, but we decided to focus on a first title to start”.”

Advertisement

Though details are light for now, Le Devoir says the game will be “a persistent and evolving online environment accessible by a PC or a PlayStation console.”

Fellow Haven Entertainment Studios founder Paola Jouyaux also touched on the studio’s philosophy going forward, stating that “these environments are not just games, they are also social platforms for many players. It has to stay that way. To last, a game must remain pleasant to visit.”

Working with Sony, Raymond added that “Our ambition will be to push the technical capabilities of the [PlayStation] further.”

There’s a chance that Haven Entertainment Studios’ game is one of ten live service games that Sony is currently working on. Sony’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, recently stated that these games were planned to release by March 2026.

Following Sony’s acquisition of Bungie, Hiroki also revealed that Bungie is working on a “major new IP”, and will also help Sony launch other live service games it has in the works.

Advertisement

In other news, Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has revealed that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was inspired by Alex Garland’s film Ex Machina. In the same interview with NME, Antoniades also teased that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 would make the first Hellblade “look like an indie game”.