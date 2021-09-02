‘Hearthstone’ players call out Blizzard over £45 card packs

Hearthstone players are unhappy with the pricing of card packs for the upcoming mercenaries mode.

Blizzard has revealed a new Mercenaries mode is coming to Hearthstone. However, card packs containing Diablo, Sylvanas Windrunner, and the Lich King are listed at £45 ($50 USD), which has caused an outcry on social media.

One user in r/Asmongold said, “Just when you thought Blizzard couldn’t go any lower: They create a Raid Shadow Legend clone for Hearthstone, and yes, you have to buy packs”. Many others have echoed the sentiment.

Blizzard describes mercenaries mode as a “new game mode where you collect iconic Mercenaries, assembling Parties to take down procedurally-generated Bounties. It is an entirely new way to play Hearthstone, combining RPG and roguelike elements with some of your favourite Hearthstone characters.” The mode will launch on October 12th.

The mercenaries bundles are available for pre-purchase in the Blizzard store. The packs come with a legendary mercenary, either Diablo, The Lich King, or Sylvanas, and 50 mercenaries packs. However, the Sylvanas packs come with only 30 packs at the lower price of £25.99.

The Diablo, Lich King, and Sylvanas mercenaries are also obtainable in-game without additional purchase, but how rare they will be is unknown. As the game is taking queues from Raid: Shadow Legends, it’s likely that lower quality versions of these heroes will also exist.

Mercenaries mode will use an entirely different card set to the ones players have been collecting in Hearthstone so far. As such, everyone will have to start from scratch and build an entirely separate collection of cards.

