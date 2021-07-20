Helicopters are flying into ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ in 2022

Helicopters will make their way into Microsoft Flight Simulator next year as part of a new update.

As confirmed by developer Asobo Studio via a blog post, the feature is the most fan requested one for the game. The studio asked for feedback and what bugs should be addressed first, with Helicopters topping the former’s poll at 1468 votes.

Second place went to multiple screen support before third place was secured by players asking for replay functionality. When it came to bugs that players wanted removing/addressed, the most common ones surrounded crashes during autopilot, night lighting and weather readings being incorrect.

A video documenting real-life pilot Emilie’s experience with Microsoft Flight Simulator was posted to the blog too. Check it out below:

Alongside this, a new partnership with non-profit organisation Orbis International was revealed with the goal to help prevent avoidable blindness. A new aircraft designed around the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will be added to the game, allowing players to tour the virtual flying hospital.

The post reads: “The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is a one-of-a-kind aircraft and an incredible feat of engineering. A converted MD-10 cargo plane, it’s now a fully accredited teaching hospital,” it adds that the hospital is “equipped with a state-of-the-art operating room, laser treatment room, simulation center, classroom and AV suite, that conducts training programs across the globe.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available across Xbox and Microsoft Windows.

Microsoft Flight Simulator was also confirmed to be landing on Xbox Series X|S on July 27th. The game will simultaneously be added to Xbox Game Pass alongside Battlefield V, with the latter joining the subscription service today.

In its fifth major update, developer Asobo Studio further confirmed that the game requires less CPU load, which considering the size of the map (a.k.a. planet Earth) is very welcome.