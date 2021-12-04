‘Hellblade 2’ will reportedly appear at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is likely to appear at The Game Awards, it has been claimed by a journalist.

According to journalist Jeff Grubb during his GamesBeat Decides stream, the game, which was first revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, is probably going to feature as part of the show.

He was asked by a viewer if he thought it was likely that the sequel from Ninja Theory was going to appear, and he appeared to be confident that it would be shown.

Advertisement

“I’m leaning towards Hellblade 2 still be there because I just haven’t heard anything to the contrary”, he said.

In June, Ninja Theory revealed a behind-the-scenes video on the game, showing off some of the art direction and tech that will power the sequel.

Antoniades shared that Team Ninja wanted it to be “extra real and brutal” talking about the in-game combat. To do so, lead actress Melina Juergens has been training for the last two years and Team Ninja has shared that “all of our animators have undergone combat training”.

According to the video above from Xbox, significant work has ensured that the game includes a high-quality setting. Art and audio teams have been sent out to Iceland – where the game will be based – to conduct photography, research and more to ensure that artists can recreate the environment properly.

Advertisement

Team Ninja has also created real costumes, scanned them in, and collaborated with Epic Games “to bring you the next generation of digital characters”.

The game will be released on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

In other news, Raven Software, the developer behind Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, will lay off more than a third of its QA department as the company restructures. The studio which is owned by Activision Blizzard is reportedly struggling amidst allegations of abuse.