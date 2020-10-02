Here’s a first look at the terrifying gameplay for ‘Amnesia: Rebirth’

Frictional Games has released the first gameplay trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth, the third game in the developer’s survival horror series.

The five-minute-long trailer, which made its debut exclusively on IGN, follows new character Tasi Trianon as she wanders through the Algerian desert alone. She explores narrow hallways and dark paths with nothing but a lantern, all while searching for a way to escape.

The Amnesia: Rebirth gameplay footage also showcases some of the puzzle-solving elements players can expect, such as quickly moving heavy bags of sand to unblock a door while being pursued by terrifying creatures.

Watch the trailer below.

In an interview with the publication, Frictional Games shared details about its approach to the horror franchise and how it has changed since it made its debut in 2010 with Amnesia: The Dark Descent. “Our main goal is not just to scare the living daylight out of people […] Rather, our goal is to stir up some really strong emotions and make the players question themselves,” said Amnesia: Rebirth, creative lead and executive producer Fredrik Olsson.

“Fear is one of the more primal and strong emotions that we as humans have and gives us an easier pathway into people’s minds (and hearts) through which we can channel other emotions as well,” he continued.

The game’s creative director Thomas Grip noted that the formula for Amnesia: Rebirth has remained largely unchanged, but that “the devil is really in the detail”. He added that “mostly it is about changes that might sound small, but have a huge impact”.

Last month, Frictional Games announced that Amnesia: Rebirth would launch on October 20 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s currently unknown if the game will be released on the PlayStation 5 or other systems.