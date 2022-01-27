Here’s an exclusive first look at a new ‘Pokémon’ card for Dedenne

Electric/Fairy type Pokémon Dedenne is getting its own card in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which NME has an exclusive reveal for.

Dedenne first appeared in Gen 6, though fans of the cute Pokémon may have also spotted them in the two of the most recent titles, Pokémon Sword and Shield. Now, the adorable Pokémon is making its way to the card game.

“Round and full of power! Dedenne, the Antenna Pokémon, appears in a Dede-Flash! Its main Attack requires only one Energy to use, but does the most damage when your opponent has only one Prize card remaining. A last chance flash in the pan to Confuse your opponent and steal victory,” reads the card’s summary.

Advertisement

Aside from looking cute, Dedenne has a low-cost ability called Dede-Flash. The effect of this ability is as follows: “If your opponent has exactly 1 Prize card remaining, this attack does 60 more damage, and your oppponent’s Active Pokémon is now Confused.”

You can see Dedenne’s card below.

It’s a big month for Pokémon fans, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to launch tomorrow (January 28). It’s available to pre-load now. Nintendo recently shared an extended gameplay video showcasing the new game’s open world Hisui Region.

First impressions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been trickling in as the title’s launch draws near, and – so far – things are looking good.

One early impression said “it’s safe to say that this game is completely different from previous titles. The first thing that impressed me when I started playing was the exhilarating feeling of moving around freely in the vast field.”

Advertisement

In other news, footage from LucasArts’ cancelled Star Wars: 1313 game has emerged, revealing a playable Boba Fett chasing down a target across the rooftops of Coruscant.