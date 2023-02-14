Here’s every wrestler available in ‘WWE 2K23’ at launch

2K Sports has confirmed the full roster of wrestlers that will be available in WWE 2K23 – check out the list below.
Due for release March 17, WWE 2K23 will see the likes of Cody Rhodes, the Bella Twins, Rob Van Dam, Lita and Bruno Sammartino return to game, after not being included in WWE 2K22. Newcomers include LA Knight and Bron Breakker while legends like Booker T, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock will also be playable at launch.
The 178-strong roster can be bumped up to 183 though. The Bad Bunny bonus pack adds the musician as a playable character for anyone who pre-orders the game, while the Ruthless Aggression expansion will introduce four more wrestlers to the game, including early versions of John Cena and Dave Bautista (The Prototype and Leviathan) alongside Brock Lesnar ’01 and Randy Orton ’02.
Every wrestler coming to WWE 2K23 at launch
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Alba Fyre
Alexa Bliss
Aliyah
André the Giant
Angel Garza
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Austin Theory
Axiom
Batista
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Beth Phoenix
Bianca Belair
Big Boss Man
Big E
Bobby Lashley
Boogeyman
Booker T
Braun Strowman
Bret “The Hit Man” Hart
Brie Bella
British Bulldog
Brock Lesnar
Bron Breakker
Bruno Sammartino
Brutus Creed
Butch
Cactus Jack
Cameron Grimes
Carmella
Carmelo Hayes
Cedric Alexander
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Chyna
Cody Rhodes
Commander Azeez
Cora Jade
Cruz Del Toro
Dakota Kai
Damian Priest
Dana Brooke
Dexter Lumis
Diesel
DOINK
Dolph Ziggler
Dominik Mysterio
Doudrop
Drew Gulak
Drew McIntyre
Eddie Guerrero
Edge
Elias
Eric Bischoff
Erik
Ezekiel
Faarooq
Giovanni Vinci
Finn Bálor
Gigi Dolin
Goldberg
Grayson Waller
Happy Corbin
Hollywood Hogan
Hulk Hogan
Humberto Carillo
The Hurricane
Ilja Dragunov
Indi Hartwell
IYO SKY
Ivar
Jacy Jayne
Jake “The Snake” Roberts
JD McDonagh
Jerry “The King” Lawler
Jey Uso
Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
Jimmy Uso
Jinder Mahal
Joaquin Wilde
JBL
John Cena
Johnny Gargano
Julius Creed
Kane
Karrion Kross
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Kevin Nash
Kevin Owens
Kofi Kingston
Kurt Angle
LA Knight
Lacey Evans
Liv Morgan
Lita
Logan Paul
Ludwig Kaiser
MACE
“Macho Man” Randy Savage
Madcap Moss
Mansoor
Matt Riddle
Maryse
Molly Holly
Montez Ford
Mr. McMahon
Mustafa Ali
MVP
Natalya
Nikki A.S.H.
Nikki Bella
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Omos
Otis
Queen Zelina
Randy Orton
Raquel Rodriguez
Razor Ramon
Reggie
Rey Mysterio
Rhea Ripley
Rick Boogs
Ricochet
Ridge Holland
Rikishi
Rob Van Dam
Robert Roode
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Roxanne Perez
R-Truth
Sami Zayn
Santos Escobar
Scarlett
Scott Hall
Seth Rollins
Shane McMahon
Shanky
Shawn Michaels
Shayna Bazler
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shotzi
Solo Sikoa
Sonya Deville
Stacy Keibler
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Stephanie McMahon
Syxx
Tamina
T-BAR
Ted DiBiase
The Miz
The Rock
Titus O’Neil
Tommaso Ciampa
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Bate
Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
Undertaker
Vader
Veer Mahaan
GUNTHER
Wes Lee
Xavier Woods
Xia Li
X-Pac
Yokozuna
Zoey Stark
According to a FAQ on the official WWE 2K23 website, “five post-launch DLC character packs will be released, available as standalone purchases or as part of the WWE 2K23 Season Pass, which additionally includes the MyRise Mega-Boost pack, with 200 additional Attribute Points, and the Supercharger pack which unlocks all base-game WWE Legends and throwback arenas. Release timing of the DLC contents will be revealed at a future date.”
