Here’s how much the ‘Death Stranding Director’s Cut’ upgrade will cost from PS4 to PS5

Sony has confirmed the upgrade path and price for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 for those that own Death Stranding on PS4.

In a tweet sent out by the official PlayStation UK Twitter account, it was confirmed that upgrading from Death Stranding on PS4 to Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PS5 would cost £5 and be available from Friday (September 24).

PSA for those of asking about the upgrade path for #DeathStranding on PS4 to Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5: 1. The upgrade will be available on Friday

2. It will cost £5

3. Keep On Keeping On pic.twitter.com/ast9zcqsGY — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 21, 2021

This means those who already own the game on PS4 won’t have to shell out for the entire game again, paying just £5 to upgrade their copy. Previously it was suggested in a PlayStation blog post that the upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut would cost $10, although no UK price was stipulated at the time.

The account also answered some fan questions, such as how to upgrade if you own a physical copy of the game. “Owners of a PS4 disc copy,” reads the response, “must insert the disc into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version of the game (which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive).”

Correct! You will need to insert the PS4 disc into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version of the game (which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive). — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 21, 2021

Fans of Death Stranding now know that a sequel is in the “negotiation” phase, as revealed by Norman Reedus last month. The actor said in an interview “I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding, [The game] is in negotiations right now. So…Yay!”

A recent Death Stranding cosplay video also shows what the game could look like in live-action, as Japan-based production studio Rescue the Princess! uploaded the video to YouTube. Filmed on the island of Oshima off the coast of Japan, someone takes up the role of Sam Porter Bridges and wears his iconic gear as well.

Earlier in 2020, Kojima Productions confirmed that it was working on a new project and hiring “the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio”.