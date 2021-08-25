Here’s how to watch Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live

Although Microsoft technically got the all-digital Gamescom 2021 started with its showcase yesterday (August 24), it all officially begins with the Opening Night Live show taking place this evening.

The Opening Night Live showcase will begin at 6:30 PM BST (10:30 AM PT) tonight, August 25, with a 30-minute pre-show before the main two-hour show runs. Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook will all air the showcase. Many creators will also co-stream and provide commentary on the program in different languages.

Keighley will not be the only host as for the first time, he will also be joined by a co-host from Germany – GameStar’s Natascha Becker.

Ahead of the stream, Keighley also confirmed that Opening Night Live will have updates from publishers including Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Amazon Games, Bandai Namco, Sega, PlayStation, Devolver Digital, Mediatonic, Ubisoft, and many more.

Catch the YouTube stream here:

While the focus appears to be on updates rather than on new announcements, Keighley’s streams are known for bagging world premieres.

This year’s Summer Games Fest Kickoff Live event saw the first ever gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. More gameplay footage is expected for FromSoftware‘s highly anticipated title, as it is among the awards nominees for Gamescom 2021.

Keighley also put together his own “hype trailer” earlier this week, teasing over 30 games that will be shown during Opening Night Live. These included Death Stranding Director’s Cut, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Genshin Impact, and many more.

Following Opening Night Live, indie fans can also look forward to an Awesome Indies livestream taking place tomorrow (August 26) in collaboration with IGN.