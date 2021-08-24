Here’s how to watch the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Livestream

The all-digital Gamescom 2021 is almost underway, with a 90-minute Xbox livestream this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Opening Night Live show.

The Xbox games showcase will begin at 6 PM BST (10 PM PT) tonight, August 24, and can be watched on all of the official Xbox channels. YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook will all air the showcase, with Microsoft promising English audio descriptions and ASL support throughout.

We saved you a front-row seat. We technically got everyone a front-row seat, but we saved yours first, promise ✨ 📅 August 24th

⏰ 6pm BST

🔗 https://t.co/cjsY8ujwZy pic.twitter.com/nfDiqfEHK5 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) August 9, 2021

Advertisement

The Xbox livesteam will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, and will showcase some of the best updates and new games coming to the console over the next few months.

Catch the Twitch channel stream here:

Microsoft has also announced a game sale that will run for the duration of Gamescom, and has said fans should keep an eye on the Xbox Store.

A ‘hype trailer’ for Gamescom was recently shown on Geoff Keighley’s (the host of Opening Night Live) Twitter. The teaser went on to show off a variety of titles, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect from this week’s show. This included Death Stranding Director’s Cut, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Back 4 Blood, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles and much more.

Keighley was the one to reveal that the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally make an appearance during this week’s Gamescom. As he said in another tweet: “Wednesday! Don’t miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.”

Advertisement

Gamescom 2021 will begin officially on August 25 starting with the Opening Night Live event and will continue on until August 26. Here’s every showcase date you need to know before it starts.

The showcases include one for Destiny 2, the Xbox showcase, Opening Night Live, and The Future Games show.