Here’s how to watch the ‘Genshin Impact’ 3.3 reveal livestream

Today (Friday, November 25) sees the reveal of Genshin Impact 3.3 on a special livestream – here’s how to tune in.

The highly-anticipated latest version of the game has been in the works for a while, and has fans especially excited owing to Scaramouche finally becoming a playable character since being introduced to the game two years ago.

The update comes after the 3.2 update earlier this month, which changed the anti-aliasing options on PC, with some players describing the changes as a “downgrade”.

Advertisement

The new livestream will begin today (November 25) at 4am PT / 7am ET and midday in the UK.

You can tune in live via the official Genshin Impact Twitch account, and for those who aren’t able to follow live, the whole thing will be uploaded to the game’s official YouTube channel afterwards.

In response to criticism about update 3.2, developer HoYoverse has pledged to restore some of the game’s previous anti-aliasing settings.

The 3.2 update made anti-aliasing optimisations on all platforms, however players on PC have encountered a platform-specific change to how the game handles its anti-aliasing options. As the patch notes point out, after optimizing the Anti-Aliasing function, it will be possible to choose between ‘None’ or ‘FSR 2.” FSR2 is the latest version of AMD’s Fidelity Super Resolution tech.

The introduction of FSR 2 has come at the cost of the game’s previous anti-aliasing options, with players forced to choose between using FSR 2 or no anti-aliasing at all. The previously available TAA and SMAA options have been removed, and players are complaining that the change has negatively affected the game’s performance on their PCs.

Advertisement

Reviewing Genshin Impact, NME said: “As a newly released free-to-play game, it’s currently hard to discern just how deeply Genshin Impact’s monetisation will have an impact on your wallet. But just from its opening chapter, you have a fantastic open world adventure that’s larger and more rewarding than most full-priced games.

“With its charming cast of characters, deliciously inspired combat and more content updates coming on a regular basis, there’s no reason why you won’t keep returning to the wonderful world of Teyvat.”