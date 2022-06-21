Here’s the ‘Moviedle’ answer and hints for today (June 21)

Moviedle has risen as a popular quiz game in the wake of the absolute behemoth that is Wordle. It borrows the basic principles, but adds a uniquely filmic twist. You see, instead of guessing a word, you’re trying to name a movie. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s quite an important wrinkle to consider.

You’ll only have one second of movie footage to work with on your first guess. That’s right, the whole film, from beginning to end, flashing on screen. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting, it totally is. You’ll get six tries before you fail, with each subsequent attempt slowing things down slightly for you.

To help you move your way closer to the right answer, we’ve included three clues on his page. These will give you some hints as to today’s Moviedle answer. If you still can’t work it out, you’ll also find the today’s Moviedle answer as well.

Moviedle hints for June 21

If you’re struggling with today’s Moviedle answer, fret not! Here are three clues to get you closer to the answer.

Stars Jim Carey

Directed by Michel Gondry

If only you could erase your memories after a breakup…

Moviedle answer today (June 21)

So here it is, the Moviedle answer for today. This one was tricky, especially if you couldn’t guess it right away. You’ll see a lot of different hair colours throughout, and a beach scene that could give things away. The Moviedle answer for today is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Moviedle answer archive

To help give you an idea as to the kinds of movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, you’ll find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles come out, we’ll update this list.

That’s everything you need to know about the answer for today’s Moviedle. If you’re looking for more fun with puzzles, visit our pages on Wordle, Heardle, Globle and Framed. Each offers a slightly different guessing game twist!

