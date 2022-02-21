Here’s when ‘Elden Ring’ will launch in every region

Bandai Namco has shared when Elden Ring will be available to play across the world, days before the game is set to launch.

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring releases on February 24, and details have been released showing exactly when players will be able to launch the game. These timings are different for those on PC compared to those on consoles.

For those playing on PC, Elden Ring will unlock at 11 PM GMT on February 24, while those on consoles will gain access an hour later at midnight. Pre-loading will begin 48 hours before launch, allowing fans to get the game installed on their devices and ready to jump in as soon as they can.

A complete list including all regions is available on the Bandai Namco website.

A recently released trailer gives a full overview of Elden Ring’s lore, world, and gameplay systems. The new map was shown in detail, which will allow players to mark locations, enemies, and items using custom pins. Players will also be able to fast travel between any unlocked checkpoints. If players want to take in the scenery but don’t have time to walk, they can summon their ever-present spectral steed Torrent instead.

The trailer also details how players can customise characters, from armour and appearance to abilities. FromSoftware recently revealed two of the playable classes that can be chosen at the start of Elden Ring, the Confessor and the Samurai. The Confessor is “a church spy adept at covert operations. Equally adept with a sword as they are with their incantations,” whilst the Samurai is “a capable fighter from the distant Land of Reeds” who is “handy with katana and longbows.”

