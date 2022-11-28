Here’s what time ‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ launches globally

There’s not long left until World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches, with Blizzard‘s next expansion taking fans to the mysterious Dragon Isles. To see the exact time you can play, here’s what time Dragonflight launches across the globe.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

In America and the UK, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight launches today (November 28) at 11PM GMT / 6PM EST / 5PM PST / 8PM BRT. However, timezone differences mean that Dragonflight does not launch until November 29 in some regions, as it releases at 12AM CET / 8AM KST / 10AM AEDT.

As for what Dragonflight will contain, Blizzard has teased a packed expansion to follow up 2020’s Shadowlands. Describing the plot, the studio says it’s up to players to discover the “primordial wonder” and “long-forgotten secrets” of the mysterious Dragon Isles.

Advertisement

“The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth,” Blizzard describes. “When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats.”

Dragonflight will also introduce the Dracthyr Evoker, which is World of Warcraft‘s first playable race-and-class combination. Dracthyr Evokers can switch between two forms – one that’s more humanoid, the other more draconic – and can fight for either Horde or Alliance. The class can also use magic to empower their abilities or heal allies, and serve as powerful mid-range fighters.

However, one of Dragonflight‘s biggest features remains the ability to ride dragons. “Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement,” shares Blizzard. “Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same.”

Additionally, players can learn new maneuvers and acquire new customisation options for their drake as they level up their Dragonriding skill.

However, the expansion will not be available in China – thanks to expired licensing agreements between Blizzard and NetEase earlier in the month, World of Warcraft is no longer available in the country.