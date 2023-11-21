Here’s when the Steam Black Friday sale kicks off

Today (November 21), the Steam Black Friday sales begin, with a selection of deals on some of the biggest games of the last few years. Here’s when to expect the sales to start, and what to expect from them.

The Steam Black Friday sales start today, and will officially kick off at 6PM GMT / 8PM CEST / 10AM PT / 1PM ET. The sale will run for exactly one week, ending at the same time on November 28, which will give fans the chance to pick up anything that they want to play over the Holiday period.

While the full list of games won’t be available until the sale starts, we do know a few games that will show up thanks to a trailer uploaded by Steam to advertise the upcoming discounts. Older titles like Terraria and Hunt: Showdown will be joined by newer titles such as The Last Of Us: Part 1, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Starfield.

With the recent release of the Steam Deck OLED causing even more people to buy into the popular handheld, fans will be on the lookout for any games that work on the system that they can get at a cheaper price, with many on the lookout for a potential discount on the device itself.

It’s unclear as to whether or not newer titles such as Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be included in the sale, as previous sales have either completely excluded more recent titles, or have only given them a small discount compared to other games.

