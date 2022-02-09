Here’s when you can play ‘Lost Ark’

Free-to-play MMO title Lost Ark from Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios is launching across Western territories soon, so here’s all the dates and times.

Player’s that purchased the Founder’s Pack can jump into the world of Arkesia right now after the head start rolled out on February 8, whilst those waiting for the free-to-play release can still get prepping for the full game’s release.

Pre-download is available now for the game on Steam, alongside the option to purchase the Founder’s Pack and jump in early. The game fully launches on February 11, and both the full release and head start are taking place across different timezones.

Full release on February 11:

9AM PT

12PM ET

5PM GMT (UK time)

6PM CET

Our NME review scored Lost Ark three out of five stars and said that it “offers some supremely satisfying combat with some souped-up Diablo-esque sensibilities but it’s also quite the grind to see what the game really offers. Don’t count on it feeling like a regular open-ended MMO as this one feels tightly entrenched in its endgame focus. Fun it may be for a time, it soon turns into effort that makes you less keen to keep on returning.”

The Founder’s Packs for Lost Ark come with more than just early access. Players can get exclusive accessories, pets, in-game currency, equipment and chests as well, all of which are available on Steam.

It’s recommended that players have at least 50GB of storage space for Lost Ark, and run with 16GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 1050 (or equivalent) and an Intel iD or AMD Ryzen 5.

