Here’s your first look at Zombies in ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’

Zombies in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will see the return of classics Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box, Wonder Weapon and more in an entirely new twist on the mode.

Revealed in Call Of Duty Next, the trailer set the scene for Operation Deadbolt and the continuation of the Dark Aether storyline that originated in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 and was last seen in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

As an open world outing, developer Treyarch aimed to deliver the “largest Zombies offering to date” and confirmed that there are other antagonists as well as the undead.

Players will mow down scores of Zombies in waves that are much greater in number than before, but multiple squads will be let loose to curtail the threat.

Moreover, the Pack-a-Punch Machine will be back, allowing players to upgrade their weapons in exchange for Essence.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.

Advertisement

There are two editions available for pre-order – the Standard edition and the Vault edition. The former contains the game, early access to the open beta and the campaign, the Soul Harvester Tracer Weapon Blueprint and the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin.

The Vault edition, on the other hand, includes all of the aforementioned as well as two weapon vaults, the BlackCell Battle Pass bundle with over 7,000 Call of Duty Points’ worth of items, 30 tier skips and the Nemesis Operator Pack.

Those who pre-purchase the Vault edition now are also granted access to the Soap Operator Pack which is instantly unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

In other gaming news, Final Fantasy 14 players deduced that a pair of severed legs in the game is in fact hinting at the arrival of a new playable race.