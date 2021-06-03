In a recent Q&A head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst announced that more PlayStation exclusives will come to PC, but that PlayStation will still be the best place to experience them.

“We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful.” Hulst told PlayStation Blog, “I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.”

“I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch.” Hulst said, suggesting a significant delay between PlayStation launches and PC Ports. “But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.”

Talking further about the Days Gone port Hulst added “I hope that a new set of fans can and will enjoy that title. And that’s the goal — we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built.”

“Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

Hulst also revealed in the same interview that the sequel to 2018s God Of War is going to be delayed to give Sony Santa Monica more time to complete the game. “With these things, something’s gotta give,” says Hulst. “It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team.”