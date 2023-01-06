Hidden Path denies ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game has been cancelled

Hidden Path Entertainment has denied its Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled by publisher Wizards Of The Coast.

Back in 2021, independent studio Hidden Path confirmed they were working alongside Wizards Of The Coast on a AAA open-world, third-person, single-player RPG set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

However in a report shared by Blomberg yesterday, it was claimed that Wizards Of The Coast had cancelled at least five unannounced games including an internal project code-named Jabberwocky and two other external games that were early in development.

The report also named Hidden Path as one of the independent studios affected by the cancelations alongside OtherSide Entertainment, who was working on a Dungeons & Dragons game set in the Forgotten Realm.

If you like making explosions, glowing bits and more, we would love to talk with you! We are looking for a VFX Artist to join our team working on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG set inside the D&D franchise.https://t.co/lPj8rzBADQ#gamejobs #VFX #gamedevjobs pic.twitter.com/fsozpbAqhO — Hidden Path Ent (@HiddenPathEnt) August 30, 2021

In a statement, the Hasbro-owned company said Wizards Of The Coast is still “committed to using digital games”.

The publisher, which is also behind Magic: The Gathering, then said it “made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways.”

However, Hidden Path has denied that its Dungeons & Dragon game has been affected.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to set the record straight: Our epic D&D project with Wizards is still happening,” said the official Hidden Path Twitter account. “In fact, we’re currently hiring and looking for talented people to join our team.”

The studio is currently hiring for a number of roles, including a senior graphics engineer and an animation director.

Hey everyone, just wanted to set the record straight:

Our epic D&D project with Wizards is still happening! In fact, we're currently hiring and looking for talented people to join our team. Check out our jobs page at https://t.co/mXo7I9BPY1 — Hidden Path Ent (@HiddenPathEnt) January 5, 2023

Blomberg reporter Jason Schreier then took to Twitter to confirm that it was a Wizards Of The Coast spokesperson who had told him that Hidden Path’s game had been cancelled.

“This is a very unusual and very unfortunate situation, but we stand by our reporting. Both a source and a Wizards Of The Coast spokesperson told Bloomberg on Tuesday that Hidden Path’s Dungeons & Dragons game is cancelled,” he continued before confirming that a Wizards Of The Coast spokesperson had since “reiterated that the game is cancelled,” following Hidden Path’s tweet.

"We remain committed to using digital games as a cornerstone of our strategy for bringing our games to players around the world," reads a statement from Wizards of the Coast. "We have made some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways."

