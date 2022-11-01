Hideo Kojima announces Shiori Kutsuna casting in new game

Hideo Kojima has revealed Shiori Kutsuna as the latest actor to be cast in his currently untitled new video game.

The casting follows news that Elle Fanning will also star in the mystery project from his own Kojima Productions.

A new teaser image posted to the Kojima Productions website reads ‘Where Am I?’ on top of an image of the actor, who played Yukio in Deadpool 2.

Kojima Productions announces Shiori Kutsuna is the newest actor for their upcoming game (possibly Death Stranding 2 for PS5) “Where am I?” and “How come?” messages appear in the teaser Kutsuna is known for her role as Yukio in Deadpool 2https://t.co/7Xmlu9CKmB pic.twitter.com/HDviC2yel5 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) November 1, 2022

Kojima began teasing the mystery project in September by sharing a silhouetted headshot alongside the branding for Kojima Productions studio with a riddle that read: “The answer to ‘WHO’ at TGS will be in the next ‘WHERE’.”

Fans quickly compared photos of Fanning with the shadowy poster, with rumours being confirmed through a QR code that was on display at PAX Australia.

The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE”. pic.twitter.com/y6Y6l7gAxo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2022

Last month Kojima launched his Brain Structure podcast, while he is also currently working on a new project with Microsoft that will utilise cloud technology and is described as “a completely new game, one that no one has ever experienced or seen before”.

Norman Reedus, who portrays protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, has also confirmed on numerous occasions that a sequel to the game is in the works.

“It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything [for Death Stranding]. It takes a lot of work,” Reedus said in an interview. “And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

Kojima frequently collaborates with actors, directors and celebrity figures in his games, with Death Stranding also starring Léa Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen and Margaret Qualley, while characters featured the likeness of Nicolas Winding Refn and Guillermo del Toro.

The game also featured a host of cameos including Edgar Wright and Conan O’Brien, while his 2015 game Metal Gear Solid V starred Kiefer Sutherland.

CHVRCHES also contributed to the soundtrack with the song ‘Death Stranding’.

“We were really excited about the opportunity to work with [Hideo] Kojima because we have been fans of his work for a long time,” the band said of the game’s creator when the track was revealed last month.

At the start of 2022 Kojima confirmed that he wanted to branch out into other non-gaming mediums.