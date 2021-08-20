Hideo Kojima says he really likes time loop title ‘Twelve Minutes’

The always mysterious and entertaining Hideo Kojima has taken to Twitter to voice his praise for the recently released indie title Twelve Minutes.

Kojima often tweets about the games he’s playing, films he’s watching, or anything else he finds interesting. So while Kojima singing the praises of a game he likes isn’t exactly new, it is welcome.

“TWELVE MINUTES. It’s Great! I lost track of time and just played it for about four hours! I haven’t been into a game this much since Inside,” exclaimed Kojima. “A time loop adventure game and a good sense of style.”

"TWELVE MINUTES". It's Great! I lost track of time and just played it for about four hours! I haven't been into a game this much since INSIDE.

A time loop adventure game and a good sense of style. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/55GMsym5Jm — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 20, 2021

Advertisement

The Kojima Productions founder claims in his Twitter bio that “70 per cent of my body is made of movies,” so it might not be a surprise that he tried out the game boasting a star studded film cast.

“Once you get used to the overhead view and the controls, you won’t mind. It’s a game using intelligence. It’s like the Amiga games I used to play,” he said. “I still haven’t cleared it yet, but it’s fun. I’m afraid of Dafoe’s visit!”

Twelve Minutes stars James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe in a time loop, where the player needs to figure out how to stop said loop for the game to actually end. Kojima isn’t the only person who likes the game, either – in the NME review, Jon Bailes said the title “is a smart take on the time loop concept, reducing both the time and space players operate in to create a pressurised experience.”

“Its puzzles are varied and ingenious, and with all the pieces in front of you from the start, it encourages creative experimentation,” they added.

Advertisement

In other news, Brendan Fraser ended up accidentally delaying a virtual meet and greet because he was enthralled with his Nintendo Switch.