Hideo Kojima shelved a game concept due to ‘The Boys’ similarities

Industry icon Hideo Kojima has stated that he scrapped a game idea due to its similarities to the hit Amazon Prime superhero TV series The Boys.

The news came via Hideo Kojima’s official English Twitter account today (June 26, via VGC), where he claims he “put it on hold” due to the fact that the “concept was similar”, although he clarifies that his project had “different settings and tricks”.

He added: “I was thinking of Mads as the lead,” presumably referring to Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen who also starred in Death Stranding.

It was recently revealed during the 2022 Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that Kojima Productions would be working on a new title exclusively for Xbox systems and PC. Kojima stated during the announcement that the game will utilise “Microsoft’s cutting edge cloud technology”, although the exact genre wasn’t detailed.

Actor Norman Reedus, who played Death Stranding’s lead protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, recently let out in an interview that a sequel was in the works, stating “we just started the second one.” This was seemingly all-but-confirmed by Kojima himself shortly after, with him posting on Twitter a humorous image of him re-enacting the Negan bludgeoning scene from The Walking Dead on Reedus with the caption: “Go to your private room, my friend”.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was awarded a rare five-out-of-five stars from NME, we said: “Death Stranding feels at home on the PS5 with its enhanced immersion, loading times, framerate bump and graphical fidelity, elevating an already great game into something extraordinary.”

