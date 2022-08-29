‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans

High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage.

The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.

At Gamescom 2022, High On Life showed off 25 minutes of footage and the development team were present to discuss the future of the game. Executive producer Matty Studivan revealed that the game has already had DLC “brainstormed” (via, GameRant) and that bug fixes and additional content which didn’t make the original cut will also be making its way into the game following the release in December.

Speaking about the studio’s previous release, Trover Saves The Universe, Studivan also said that Squanch Games “supported it for a really long time,” and that it “want[s] to do the same with High On Life”.

Extra content seems important for Squanch Games to focus on with High On Life, as another major detail revealed at Gamescom is that the game will only take between 12 and 20 hours to complete.

Following an initial release date of October 25, it was announced earlier this month that the game has been delayed until December 13. Squanch Games has said this is due to the studio wanting to “polish” the game and deliver “the best possible gaming experience” for High On Life.

In other video game news, PlayStation has acquired Savage Game Studios and added it to the newly-formed PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. The studio is working on a “new unannounced Triple-A mobile live service action game.”