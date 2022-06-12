‘High On Life’ is a zany sci-fi shooter from the creator of ‘Rick And Morty’

Squanch Games has shared the first trailer for High On Life, a sci-fi shooter where players will need to “take out the entire alien drug cartel” with a host of living weapons.

Revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, High On Life is planned to launch in October 2022 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Created by Justin Roiland, the trailer reveals an action-packed shooter where players must use a range of talking guns to dismantle an intergalactic drug trade. Roiland is best known for his work on Rick and Morty, but has form in video games with work on games like Pocket Mortys, Accounting and even a role as the Blitzball in doomed but excellent shooter LawBreakers.

Advertisement

While details are scarce, High On Life‘s trailer description shares the following: “Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!”

Some of those talking weapons were revealed in High On Life‘s first trailer and include a violent, chatty knife creatively called Knifey, and a slimy weapon that shoots its own children to run at enemies. These weapons are used to “take out the alien drug cartel” using humans as a means of getting high, and the trailer shows they all serve a variety of gory purposes.

That’s not the only big announcement to be made this week – a campaign reveal for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to a slew of exciting games revealed by Devolver Digital, it’s been a busy week for announcements in gaming. To catch up on any trailers and announcements you may have missed, be sure to keep an eye on our Summer Of Games 2022 roundup.