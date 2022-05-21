‘Hitman 3’ gets ray tracing, DLSS and AMD FSR support on PC

IO Interactive has added a whole host of major PC-specific features to Hitman 3.

The game now supports both ray-traced reflections and shadows on PCs with a compatible graphics card, as well as Nvidia’s Deep learning super sampling (DLSS) on RTX 20 series cards and newer.

For those of you with an AMD or older Nvidia card, the game now also supports AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR). Unfortunately, it’s only the first generation of AMD’s supersampling technology, so performance and image clarity might be far from ideal. Hopefully, an upgrade to FSR 2.0 is in the works.

It’s also important to note that ray tracing in Hitman 3 appears to be incredibly performance-intensive, so a combination of ray tracing and DLSS or FSR is essential.

IO Interactive recommends at least an RTX 3070 graphics card with either DLSS or FSR set to ‘Balanced’ for 1440p gaming with ray tracing, or at least an RTX 3060 with either DLSS or FSR set to ‘Quality’ for 1080p gaming (via PCGamesN).

Earlier this month, IO Interactive announced that the game’s roguelike persistent game mode, Freelancer, had been pushed back, with its release now expected in the “second half of 2022.”

On the positive side, the developer also announced that a brand new map called Ambrose Island will be released for the game free of charge in July. The map will take place between the end of Hitman 2 and the start of Hitman 3, and is intended to fill in a “few gaps from the World of Assassination storyline.”

