‘Hitman 3’ to get 7-part expansion based on ‘Seven Deadly Sins’

IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will be getting a seven-part “premium” expansion called Seven Deadly Sins.

As detailed on the developer’s website, each content pack will focus on one of the deadly sins.

The first sin is focused on Greed, introduced with the below trailer, and will be released on March 30.

The Greed trailer shows that Agent 47 is back in the Dubai map, sporting a suit of gold while the screen overflows with coins. He is also seen carrying a gold coin and cane.

It is not clear whether other parts of the Hitman 3 expansion will feature any new locations but the post promises a visually distinct contract, as well as sin-themed unlockable items and cosmetics that can be used across the Hitman games.

Each expansion pack can be purchased individually at US $4.99 / £4.99 each or as a whole Seven Deadly Sins Collection for US$29.99 / £29.99.

The developer reiterates that there will also be regular free updates provided for all owners of the Hitman 3, such as Escalations, Featured Contracts and Elusive Targets.

The full content roadmap for what’s included in the expansion’s Season of Greed will be released in the first full week of April.

Despite Hitman 3‘s critical acclaim, there were issues regarding cross-save progression at launch, although IO Interactive guaranteed that PC players would not need to re-purchase content.

As well as working on the upcoming expansion, the developer is also busy working on its brand new James Bond title, which could be a trilogy.