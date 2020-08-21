‘Hitman 3’ will be a timed Epic Games Store exclusive for PC

IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC players when it launches in January 2021.

The studio announced the news via its Hitman blog, where it also shared a new trailer for the game. The blog confirms that the game “will be available exclusively via Epic Games Store for 12 months”.

“As an independent studio, our partnership with Epic has given us the freedom to create Hitman 3 exactly as we imagined and self-publish the game to our players directly,” IO Interactive added. It also confirmed that PC players will be able to “carryover their current progression and unlocks from Hitman 2 on Steam into Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store.”

To celebrate the deal, players can pick up the first Hitman game for free on the Epic Games Store starting Thursday, August 27. IO Interactive also released a new trailer for Hitman 3, which showed off the game’s second mission.

Watch the trailer below.

Set in Dartmoor, England, the Thornbridge Mystery mission digs its heels into the murder mystery genre, as players will have to disguise themselves as a detective and solve a family murder in a manor, while getting closer to someone to assassinate them.

The studio also recently detailed the various modes that will be available in the upcoming game’s. Elusive Target, Escalation and Sniper Assassin will all return in Hitman 3. However, Ghost Mode will not make a comeback, and its servers for Hitman 2 will also be shut down on August 31.

Hitman 3 will be released in January 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC.