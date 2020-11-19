‘Hitman’ devs are working on a ‘James Bond’ game

IO Interactive, the team behind the Hitman series, have announced it is working on a James Bond title.

After previously teasing an imminent announcement, all was revealed today (November 19) when the company finally detailed its next project. Details are scarce at the moment, but it’s been revealed that the developer is working on a James Bond game, currently known as Project 007.

A tweet announcing the news also cited that the game will follow an origin story for the character, as players venture out to earn their 00 status. Accompanied was a short trailer, which features iconic James Bond imagery, as well as the famous score.

Advertisement

Check out the full announcement below:

Project @007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. More details: https://t.co/x2QeO2VKZB pic.twitter.com/d9aDhAbe90 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) November 19, 2020

An official website for the upcoming James Bond game has also appeared, slightly expanding on the information already revealed, stating the story is “wholly original”. Fans can also sign up for news about the project, however, no official release date or confirmed platforms have been announced yet.

Hitman 3, the latest game to be developed by the company, is also expected to release early 2021. It’s previously been mentioned that the game will be more “serious and darker” than past entries. It will also include full PlayStation VR support, allowing players the ability to step in the shoes of the famous assassin.

Nintendo also recently revealed that Hitman 3 will be playable on the Switch next year. While the game would undoubtedly struggle to run on the system, the company aims to work around this with its new cloud based gaming feature, which is currently available for Control: Ultimate Edition.