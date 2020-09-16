‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is an open-world ‘Harry Potter’ game coming in 2021

After years of leaks, Warner Bros. Games has finally announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open-world RPG based in the Harry Potter universe.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch in 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Players can take the role of a witch or wizard and experience life as a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, embarking on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world.

Throughout the adventure, new spells will be learnt as well as combat skills, and companions can be brought along to tackle deadly foes. Being an RPG, various missions will present multiple choices and make players choose between tough decisions.

The Hogwarts Legacy announcement trailer reveals that the events of the story will take place in the late 1800s, years before the events of the Harry Potter series. Multiple fantasy creatures are shown, alongside Hogwarts and the village of Hogsmeade being realised in next-gen visuals. Check out the full announcement trailer below:

In a PlayStation Blog, head of story at Avalanche Studios, Adrian Ropp, spoke about how Hogwarts Legacy is under a new branding of titles known as Portkey Games.

“The Portkey Games label gave us a unique opportunity to return to Hogwarts during a different era,” Ropp said. “We are always asking ourselves how we can draw from the rich library of characters, creatures, and themes – and imagine how those details would influence the school more than a century before Harry Potter’s arrival.”

Ropp also spoke about the use of the PS5’s graphical power and DualSense controller features.

“This is an exciting time to develop immersive experiences – the new opportunities provided by the PS5 are literal game-changers,” Ropp revealed. “With innovative high definition graphics, a player can practically feel the terror of Inferi bearing down upon them, sense the ground rumbling beneath them as a herd of angry centaurs surrounds them.

“Even duelling against a deadly dark witch takes on a new level of realism thanks to the controller’s ability to imbue sound and touch into every moment.”

Hogwarts Legacy was announced during Sony’s PS5 showcase. Multiple other games were revealed, including a surprise unveiling of Final Fantasy XVI.