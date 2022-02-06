‘Hogwarts Legacy’ may release this September according to art book

The highly anticipated Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy looks as though it may be releasing this September if the release of a book is anything to go by.

As noted by The Rowling Library, a book titled The Art And Making Of Hogwarts Legacy will release on September 6 of this year, leading to the assumption that the game will be released around the same time, as long as it isn’t delayed this year.

Searching the books ISBN 9781647226190 number of does lead to a Google Books page that confirms the release date and publisher, Insight Editions. According to The Rowling Library, the book will be authored by Jody Revenson, who has written other tie-in books within the franchise.

Last month HBO’s CEO Jason Kilar did make it clear that Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for this year, backing up the general idea that the book could tie in roughly to the game’s upcoming release date.

As noted by IGN, September 1 is also “Return to Hogwarts” day in the world of Harry Potter, as it’s the first day of a new term for the students at the school. Whilst this doesn’t confirm or prove anything, alongside the book itself, both create a strong indication that the game may release in September 2022.

Other rumours suggest that Hogwarts Legacy may be shown in this month’s potential State Of Play from Sony, although this in no way confirmed alongside this other news.

In other news, the Batman Arkham Collection seems like it is coming to Nintendo Switch this August, thanks to the listing of a French retailer. The retailer in question has also listed previous Switch ports of game’s before their official announcement, leading to the assumption that this one is also real.