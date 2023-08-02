‘Holes’ actor wins a ‘Mortal Kombat’ tournament dressed as a ‘Goofy Movie’ character

Actor Khleo Thomas, who played Zero in Holes, won a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament while dressed as Powerline from A Goofy Movie on July 29.

At the DreamCon All-Star Tournament hosted in Austin, Texas, Thomas beat CP in a match where they both used Sub-Zero. The Lin Kuei ninja has been Thomas’ favourite fighter since he first picked up Mortal Kombat for his Super Nintendo Entertainment System back in the ’90s.

Advertisement

“MK is my favourite fighting game 100 percent. I’m a lifer when it comes to this franchise,” explained the actor in an interview with Kotaku. “The characters, the story, the stages, all of it.”

“It’s a tradition with me and my brother that when the new MK game drops we play 100 matches to see who comes out on top. We’ve done this with every single MK game. I’ve always chosen Sub-Zero and he’s always chosen Scorpion. It’s poetic in a way.”

Thomas is consistently recognised by fans for his role in Holes, but he has since starred in films like Remember The Daze and Hurricane Season as well as television shows such as ER, House, 90210, Sons Of Anarchy and Shameless.

Additionally, he appeared in NBA 2K19 and, as a rapper, he released two EPs in the mid-2010s, touring with Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Sean Kingston and Chris Brown.

Gotta try to make it to @evo! — Khleo Thomas (@KhleoThomas) August 2, 2023

The reason why he wore Powerline’s costume from A Goofy Movie was that it was the cosplay that his fans voted for. “I decided to keep it on after my panel and just compete in the tournament with it on,” he continued.

Advertisement

Thomas is also a Twitch streamer and frequently streams Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite for his audience. He has even played Diablo 4 with actor Chloë Grace Moretz in a promotional video for the dungeon crawler.

In other gaming news, Electronic Arts wants the next Battlefield game to be a “reimagination” of the series.