‘Horizon Call Of The Mountain’ revealed as a PSVR2 exclusive from Guerrilla

Sony has announced that the newly-revealed PlayStation VR 2 (PSVR 2) system’s first game will be Horizon Call Of The Mountain, and will be developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite Games.

Announced yesterday (January 4) during Sony’s presentation at CES 2022, Horizon Call Of The Mountain is the first game to be announced for the company’s upcoming PSVR2 platform.

Developed by both Guerrilla and Firesprite Games, Horizon Call Of The Mountain will share its universe with the previous Horizon Zero Dawn entry, as well as next month’s Horizon Forbidden West. A brief trailer for the game has also been revealed, which you can watch below.

Although details are brief, a blog shared by Sony revealed the following details:

“We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way, and we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call Of The Mountain soon.”

While Horizon Call Of The Mountain doesn’t have a release date, fans of Guerrilla’s single-player adventure games don’t have long to wait for a another entry in the series. Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch on February 18, and Guerrilla has been keen to show off some of the new enemies that players will face. This includes the dangerous Slitherfang, which can fire acid at Aloy and even climb structures for a better vantage point.

The studio has also shared screenshots of Horizon Forbidden West running on the PS4, giving fans a first glimpse of how the sequel will run on last-gen consoles.

In other news, a Sony patent has been discovered that suggests the company is considering a player coaching system. According to the patent, this will be used “to reduce the frustration of players of various game genres in learning a new game”.