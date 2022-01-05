‘Horizon Call Of The Mountain’ will change AAA VR according to ex-Guerrilla dev

A former employee of Guerrilla Games has said that the upcoming PS VR2 exclusive Horizon Call Of The Mountain will change AAA VR.

AT CES 2022, Sony unveiled the new PlayStation VR2. To go along with the new system Guerrilla Games announced a PSVR2 exclusive: Horizon Call Of The Mountain, a game set in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

On Twitter, a former Guerrilla Games developer, Chris James, has said, “This is[sic] been in the works for a while. I didn’t work on it, but I promise you this will change what AAA means for VR. It’s amazing.”

A short trailer was shared, but details on Horizon Call Of The Mountain have been limited. A blog from Sony has said:

“We don’t want to reveal too much just yet, but this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters along the way, and we’ll be introducing you to the protagonist of Horizon Call Of The Mountain soon.”

There is no release date for Horizon Call Of The Mountain, but the next entry in the series, Horizon Forbidden West, will be available on February 18. The game is a direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn and will see Aloy venture into a whole new land, complete with unique machines that haven’t been seen in the series before. This includes the Slitherfang, a large robotic snake whose attack patterns will evolve during the fight.

