‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gameplay to be revealed at next State Of Play

Guerrilla Games has announced that brand new gameplay for Horizon Forbidden West will be revealed during the next Sony State Of Play.

In a new Twitter post, Guerrilla shared that it will debut 14 minutes of gameplay in a 20-minute segment piece, during the next State Of Play live stream on May 27.

The footage is set to feature the game’s protagonist, Aloy, all captured directly from the PlayStation 5.

Fans will be able to watch the State Of Play on the PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channel, starting at 9 AM Pacific Time, 5pm BST, and 6pm CEST. The gameplay is set to be revealed during the live stream at 2pm Pacific Time, 10pm BST, and 11pm CEST.

We are so excited to show you more of Horizon Forbidden West! This Thursday, May 27, join us on a very special journey into new and uncharted lands. 🏹 Find out more here: https://t.co/opJQFScC3M#HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/kZ6zcVM7ny — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) May 25, 2021

“This reveal has been a true team effort and we’re very excited to show you what we have in store,” game director, Mathijs de Jonge, said in a new PlayStation blog post.

“Whether you’ve been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favourite moments and reactions.”

Horizon Forbidden West is an action, adventure game and the sequel to the 2017 title Horizon Zero Dawn. The game was announced in June 2020 during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event where the company first showcased the PS5.

Forbidden West is set to release sometime this year on PS5 and PS4 and will feature new explorable regions.

Meanwhile, Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy was recently added to Fortnite.