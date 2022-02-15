‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gets its own Lego Tallneck set

Horizon Forbidden West is getting its own Lego set, featuring the game’s Tallneck machine as a 1,222-piece build.

A collaboration between PlayStation, Lego and Guerrilla, the Horizon Forbidden West Lego set will feature the game’s Tallneck – one of the machines that protagonist Aloy can climb to reveal information on the surrounding area.

On the set’s details, a press release claims that it will be made up of 1,222 pieces and a finished build will stand tall at 13.5 inches.

Isaac Snyder, a designer at the Lego Group, said that “getting to team up with Guerrilla was truly remarkable”. He also added that “thanks to our close collaboration we were able to include references to all the most iconic aspects of Horizon Forbidden West, from incredible machines, mysterious ruins, unique tribes, and stunning scenery.”

Fans will be able to get their hands on the Lego set from May 2022, and it will be sold at £69.99.

Though May might seem awhile away, the launch of the game itself is much sooner. Guerrilla’s open world sequel is set to release this Friday (February 18), and it’s been receiving plenty of positive reviews ahead of that date.

In our own Horizon Forbidden West review, NME‘s Jake Tucker rated it four stars out of five and said that it’s “a competently made and fun action-adventure that channels Monster Hunter during its big boss encounters, and every Sony-made open worlder during the gameplay.”

Elsewhere in the world of gaming, here’s how and when to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 news livestream that’s set to broadcast later today (February 15). Whilst details on the stream are under wraps for now, it’s possible that CD Projekt Red will announce a release date for current-gen versions of the game.