‘Horizon Forbidden West’ has sold over 8.4million copies

Horizon Forbidden West has officially sold more than 8.4million copies since launching in February 2022.

In a recent PlayStation blog post, celebrating 20 years of Guerrilla Games, it was announced that the sequel has hit a milestone of more than 8.4million copies sold worldwide since its launch – with the Horizon franchise surpassing 32.7million in total.

“As of April 16, 2023, the Horizon franchise has sold through more than 32.7 million units worldwide, of which Horizon Forbidden West has sold through over 8.4 million units,” Guerrilla Games said.

“Millions more around the world have discovered Horizon thanks to PlayStation’s subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus, and Play at Home. All told, it’s a milestone we never imagined possible twenty years ago when we first started making games.”

Horizon Forbidden West was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 last year and is the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn. The Burning Shores DLC launched last month, which continues Aloy’s journey featuring new, expansive areas to explore, characters to meet, and new story content to play through.

In NME‘s Burning Shores review, Dominic Preston said, “If there’s an upside to Guerilla Games’ approach here, is that they have trimmed some of Forbidden West’s fat in this add-on, helping the easily distractible to keep their focus on the meat of the adventure.”

“This reception has been staggering, and we’re grateful to the community for the continued love and support for the franchise,” the developer added. “We Guerrillas feel lucky to witness that support every day: we share community fanart and the cosplay. I want you all to know we are completely blown away by your enthusiasm.”

