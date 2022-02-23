‘Horizon Forbidden West’ update on the way to resolve “visual issues”

Guerilla Games has shared news of a planned update for Horizon Forbidden West that aims to tackle visual issues impacting the game.

News of the update was shared by Guerilla in the official Horizon subreddit and whilst the developer didn’t give a date, it said the team is working to implement the fixes “as soon as possible.

“Thank you for sharing your various visual issues with us via our support form,” said Guerilla in the post. “The team are working vigilantly to resolve these issues with high priority.

Advertisement

“Please continue to use the support form and share videos (recordings of your TV/monitor are useful) and provide us with as much information as possible,” the post continued. “We understand your frustrations and appreciate your patience. We are doing our best to quickly get you back out into the wilds so you can explore all the secrets of the Forbidden West.”

Horizon Forbidden West launched last week on February 18 for PS4 and PS5, in our review we scored it four out of five stars, with Jake Tucker saying it “is stronger than its predecessor and rewards you for investing your time with a series of fun weapons, gadgets and narrative beats, but it still can’t resist getting in its own way.”

The newest Horizon title is also the second largest PS5 game launch in the UK boxed charts, second only to Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game also uses gyro aiming controls with the PS5 DualSense, meaning players can aim their bow by moving the controller itself for better accuracy in combat.

In other gaming news, a Bloomberg report states there won’t be a Call of Duty game in 2023, as the Treyarch title will has supposedly been delayed.