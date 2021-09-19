‘Hotdogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades’ alpha tests new aiming assists

RUST LTD has released an alpha branch update for Hotdogs, Horseshoes, & Hand Grenades that adds new aiming options.

An update to the testing version of Hotdogs, Horseshoes, & Hand Grenades adds new options for hand filtering. The system is currently only available on the alpha branch. Hand filtering takes the input from VR controllers and removes minor jittering. This shaking can be caused by tracking data issues or natural hand shaking when attempting to hold a specific position.

Usually, these micro-movements aren’t too problematic but can become very noticeable when using scopes or hitting distant targets. The system comes in two versions, one is hand filtering, and the other is sniper assist. The hand filtering option will take the inputs from controllers and reduce shaking, though the system should still allow for minor movements to be detected.

Sniping assist kicks in when using a scoped weapon that is either shouldered or supported with both hands. This removes a lot of the shake and allows for precise shots with high magnification scopes that would have been very difficult without a bipod. The dampening effect will stop working when a weapon is recoiling. Repeat shots will need to be delayed until the firearm has stabilised.

Also included in the update is a new weapon. The UMP-9 is a 9mm version of the UMP-45. The UMP-45 received a new model as the old one had been in the game since its first iteration. Both of the weapons come with updated magazines that have working witness holes, which will allow players to keep a closer eye on how many bullets they have in the magazine.

Players should right-click Hotdogs, Horseshoes & Handgrenades in their Steam library to switch to the alpha branch. Then select properties and betas. In the drop-down list, choose Alpha1 and let the game update.

