Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, bringing some of the finest speedrunners in the world together in the name of charity. Whether you’re an avid speedrun fan or you’re curious to see how it’s done, it’s always an entertaining stream to stick on – here’s how to watch AGDQ 2022.

If you’re excited for this year’s AGDQ, good news – the show already started on January 9. If you missed the first day, not to worry – the speedrunning event is set to run until Sunday (January 16), ensuring there’s an entire week available to spend watching speedruns.

AGDQ 2022 can be watched on the official GamesDoneQuick Twitch account, and the GamesDoneQuick Twitter account is useful for keeping an eye on what’s being streamed, if you’re away from Twitch.

Speaking of which, the AGDQ 2022 schedule is available here and is a very handy resource for checking out what’s still to come in the show. The page shows the schedule in your local time, meaning there’s no need to spend time working out timezone differences before watching.

As we previously reported, this year’s AGDQ schedule includes several big highlights. Deathloop and Chicory: A Colourful Tale – both named some of our best games of 2021 – are present, and there’s also some exciting Dark Souls and Super Mario Galaxy race speedruns to look forward to.

The best thing about AGDQ 2022 is that it’s all for charity. All money donated during the speedrunning show is sent to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to “stop cancer before it starts”. At time of writing, AGDQ 2022 has raised £116,516 – and it’s been going for less than a day.

