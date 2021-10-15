How to watch the ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Direct

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct is happening later today (October 15), and you can watch it right here.

The presentation from Nintendo will premiere at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT).

Th presentation will last roughly 20 minutes, detailing new content coming from a free expansion that is set to arrive for all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players in November.

The date of the reveal coincides with the birthday of villager Brewster, whose café The Roost had already been teased as making its return via a new wing in the museum. In previous games, Brewster historically worked alongside Blathers in the museum, although he was last seen in A New Leaf with his own coffee shop.

It’s not clear what other content will be coming to New Horizons until the presentation, but fans will certainly be eager for fresh new activities after a notable lack of updates this year, bar a recycling of seasonal events and time-limited items.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most successful game in the franchise to date, selling over 33million copies since its release on Nintendo Switch in March 2020.

The game arrived at just the right time as many around the world were entering lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An online exhibition exploring the game’s impact during lockdown was launched last month by the National Videogame Museum.

Nintendo has warned Animal Crossing: New Horizons players who have recently bought a Nintendo Switch OLED to back up their save data before switching over to their new console, or risk losing their island for good.

In other Nintendo Switch news, a progression bug has been discovered in Metroid Dread that can cause the game to crash. A workaround has been shared by Nintendo, who have promised a patch update to fix the issue by the end of October.