How to watch the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Celebration Livestream

Ubisoft has announced an Assassin’s Creed celebration stream for today (June 14). To celebrate the franchise turning 15, the developer has promised a special look at the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a look back at previous releases, and a tease of what’s to come this year.

The stream will go live today at 5.00pm BST (9AM PST / 6PM CEST). You can watch the stream on Ubisoft’s official Twitch channel, where they also have weekly streams celebrating each mainline game in the franchise, and there apparently are prizes to be won along the way.

You can also watch the stream below:

The Ubisoft News team will be showcasing Assassin’s Creed Origins’ new 60 FPS gameplay update before taking a look at updates and news about all the latest and upcoming Assassin’s Creed comics, graphic novels, manga and more in Assassin’s Creed Stories.

We could also get some more information on Assassin’s Creed Infinity – the newest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, confirmed by Ubisoft to be in development last year. Infinity will be a live-service version of the series, but hasn’t been given a release window as of yet.

Ubisoft is also reportedly planning a small-scale spinoff of a Valhalla expansion, turning it into a standalone game according to a Bloomberg report. It will be smaller than the usual Assassin’s Creed games, with more of a focus on stealth. This falls in line with what the studio did with the Far Cry series, which has had smaller, standalone games running in line with the main series since Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

The approach enables the company to bulk up the series without developing games from scratch. The report states this new game will be out in late 2022 or early 2023, so it’s entirely possible that the celebration stream will provide more information on that for fans of the franchise.

