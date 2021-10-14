How to watch the ‘Battlefield 2042’ Hazard Zone reveal

The Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone mode gameplay reveal is happening later today (October 14), and you can watch it right here.

The footage from EA will premiere at 4pm BST/ 11am ET/ 8am PT. The reveal is embedded below.

Advertisement

Hazard Zone is one of three multiplayer modes in Battlefield 2042, as the game forgoes any sort of single player campaign in favour of a focus on online multiplayer. It comes alongside two other game modes, All-Out Warfare and Battlefield portal.

Very little about Hazard has been officially revealed as of yet, but general manager at DICE Oskar Gabrielson said back in July that Hazard Zone isn’t “your classic Battle Royale.” Data mines seem to reveal that the game mode will be somewhat similar to games like Escape From Tarkov, as players will need to gather intel and extract by helicopter, whilst satellites are falling from the sky.

All-Out Warfare is a slight twist on the classic Battlefield multiplayer, as 128 players (except on Xbox One and PS4, which has 64) fighting on large scale maps in either conquest or breakthrough game modes. This mode will also have new dynamic weather features for it’s maps, like tornadoes and hurricanes.

Battlefield portal brings together Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, Battlefield 1, and more and mashes them all together with guns, maps, equipment, and vehicles. The idea being that players can also create their own custom playlists with all the tools from different games in the series.

Battlefield 2042 is releasing on November 19 after a delay for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Advertisement

In other news, Call Of Duty is getting a Valorant-type anti-cheat software that some players aren’t too happy with. It’ll use a kernel-level anti-cheat only when the game is loaded to detect cheats before they can even impact a game.